Oshkosh - Camdon Daniel Baker passed away on February 19, 2019 at Children's Hospital. He was born to Nathaniel and Samantha Baker on February 18, 2019.

In addition to his parents, Camdon is survived by his grandparents Linda Backus, Donald Kalmerton, Daniel and Susan Baker, his Uncle Noah, Aunt Brittni, cousins Elijah and Corah, Aunt Sara, Uncle Tyler, cousin Reagan, Aunt Katie, Uncle Jeremy, Aunt Kelly, and Aunt Kristin.

A service for Camdon will be held at Konrad-Behlman West (100 Lake Pointe Dr) in Oshkosh on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:30PM. Rev. Jack Harrison will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 2PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to March of Dimes would be appreciated.

'And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief.'

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 23, 2019
