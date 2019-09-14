Resources
Capt John H. Staehle (Ret.) Usnr


1933 - 2019
CAPT John H. Staehle USNR (Ret.)

Brevard, NC - John H. "Jack" Staehle, 86, of Brevard, NC passed away September 3, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1933 in Oshkosh, WI. Jack earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL. Following his college graduation, he was commissioned to serve in the United States Navy and served in both active and reserve duty until his retirement as a Captain in 1993. On October 5, 1963 John married Carolyn L. "Lyn" Prey.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Freda Staehle; his sister, Joan (Robert) Pfeiffer; and his wife of 49 years, Carolyn "Lyn" Staehle. He is survived by his son, Mark (Lisa) Staehle of Irmo, SC; his daughter, Lisa (Robert) Heck of Grabill, IN; and his grandchildren, Natalie (Tyler) Hultgren, Andrew, Matthew and Caleb. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Staehle of Plymouth, MN.

Services have been held.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 14, 2019
