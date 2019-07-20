|
Carey S. Swartz Jr.
Oshkosh, WI - Honorary Police Officer Carey (CJ/Carebear) Steven Swartz Jr. age 23 of Oshkosh, flew up to Heavens Eternal home on June 23 2019 cradled in his Nuna's angel wings, surrounded by his friends and family. He was born on October 22 1995 in Oshkosh, WI son of Dawn Swartz/Samida (Paul Pickart) Oshkosh, WI and Carey Swartz Sr. (Gail) Winter Garden, FL. Carey was an extremely loving young man who loved giving and receiving hugs and kisses. He suffered from a severe form of epilepsy (Lennox Gastaut Syndrome) and Developmental delays requiring 1:1 care at all times for safety. Carey Graduated from Oshkosh West in 2015. Carey was truly a one of a kind soul. He smiled with his entire body; you could literally feel the happiness pouring out of him! Every person he met became a better person because of him. Carey loved excitement and activities such as camping, bonfires, swimming, riding his side by side bike as well as singing and dancing to his favorite music like Johnny Cash and The Zac Brown Band. Carey was always up for a game of checkers or UNO and you better believe he was always the winner winner chicken dinner! There was no shortage of hugs, kisses and hand holding when Carey was around, he loved to feel love as much as he loved to spread it. At home Carey not only enjoyed playing video games but also watching Cartoons such as Sponge Bob and Scooby Doo. He loved playing with his Dog Menace and watching the Green Bay Packers, especially Brett Favre. Carey was a brilliant guy full of color and light, he would often be seen with Jewelry, tattoos, lip stick and nail polish. Carey participated in Bowling, soccer and the Special Olympics basketball. (he made 74 baskets in a row). In January 2019 Carey was sworn in as an honorary police officer with the Oshkosh police department.
Carey is survived by his mother Dawn, 1 sister Kristy MacAdam-Samida (Jesse Stephenson), 2 brothers Brandon Kuehl and Austin Swartz all of Oshkosh. 1 dog Menace, 5 cat's Loralei, Cagney, Luna, Ollie and Binx, 2 uncles Donald and Daniel Samida, 3 Nieces Alyza Parish, Kalla Jensen and Savannah Stephenson. Cousins Kelsey (Randy and Annakah), Troy, Adam and Jason Samida and Jesse Mathe, Special friend Greg Ruark, Many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Father and Grandparents Carey (Gail) Swartz Sr. and Terry and Barbara Swartz of Florida. He was proceeded in death by Grandparents Donald and Doreen (Nuna) Samida, great grandparents Lynn and Leona Hall, John and Violet Samida, his dog Tigger and many other Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Family and friends would like to say a special thank you to everyone who helped Carey and his family in any way financially and emotionally to make these last month's as enjoyable and memorable as possible. Jessica (Jeff) Radig, Cindy (Jim) Mathe, Cathy(Joe) Filtz, Chad Davis, Julie, Isabella, Jimmy, Randy Mayer, Ascension Affinity Hospice staff esp (Jenny Welch RN, Kerry Chaplin and Jen Social worker) The Children's Giving Tree, Vicki Hermans, Bonnie Manske, Peggy Klemmer, The Oshkosh Fire Department, Oshkosh Police Department, Hillbilly Hollow LLC, Clarity Care Day Service (Helen Sosinski, Amanda and Al), Ascension Mercy Hospital staff. Epileptologist Dr. George Morris lll and his wonderful staff at Columbia St. Mary's Epilepsy Center. Some people make such an impact on others that they do not need forever to do so, some people are just so amazing that they are able to accomplish heroic things in a short amount of time. While we will all miss and forever love Carey, he was so amazing that it only took him 23 short years to touch and teach hundreds of thousands of people, therefore leaving this world a better place then when he entered it.
A Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 27th 2019. 915 Linden Oaks Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. Carey's brain was donated to Harvard Brain and Tissue for Epilepsy Research so there will be no viewing. Casual outside attire. 2pm Visitation, 3pm service with Chaplin Kerry Kelly officiating. Celebration to follow service. Bonfire, Music, food, beer and soda will be provided. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carey's name to CURE; Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy 430 W. Erie Street STE 210, Chicago, IL 60654. Online www.cureepilepsy.org/donate
