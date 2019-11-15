Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Carl "Buck" Drew

Carl "Buck" Drew Obituary
Carl "Buck" Drew

Oshkosh - Carl E. "Buck" Drew, age 85, passed away November 13, 2019 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He was born to Clifford and Ruth Drew on January 7, 1934.

He is survived by his son, Alan Drew; and his sisters-in-law Shirley Drew, and Diana Drew, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis Drew; daughter, Laura Drew; and his siblings, Cliff Drew, Marlene Drew, Beverly Gregory, and Bill Drew.

Buck enjoyed golf, playing cards, reading, and watching the Packers and the Badgers play football.

A service to celebrate Buck's life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 400 N Sawyer St. Oshkosh, WI on Tuesday November 19, with visitation to begin at 10am until the time of service at noon.

A burial at Riverside Cemetery will take place at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
