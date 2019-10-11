|
Carl L. Paulson
Bixby - Carl Paulson, age 92, passed away on September 28, 2019, in Tulsa, OK.
Carl L Paulson was born in Galloway, Wisconsin, on March 11, 1927. After graduating from high school in 1944, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served on a naval weapons ship during WW2.
Carl raised his family in Oshkosh and operated the Spur station on the corner of 20th and Oregon for many years. When he wasn't at the station, Carl could be found fishing on Lake Butte des Morts, hunting, or working in his yard.
After 90 years in Wisconsin, Carl and Shirley moved to Oklahoma to be near their children and grandchildren.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ada (Torgerson) Paulson, and siblings Phyllis Smestad, Ruth Brill, Bud Paulson, Gene Houglum, and Dorothy Taylor.
Carl is survived by his wife Shirley; children Pam Swanson (husband, Jeff) and David (wife, Margaret); 10 grandchildren: Sarah (husband, Angus), Jacob, Allison, Anna, Bethany, Abigail, Daniel, Rachel, Joel and Nathan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we take comfort in knowing that we will one day be together again.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held on Wednesday, October 16th, at 11AM at Konrad-Behlman West-side (100 Lake Point Dr). A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 6:30 until 8:00PM and again on October 16 from 10 AM until 10:45AM. A burial will take place at Borth Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Carl can me made to New Life Community Church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019