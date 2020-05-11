Services
Thielen Funeral Home - MARINETTE
1403 NEWBERRY AVE
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 732-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Merkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Merkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Merkel Obituary
Carl Merkel

Marinette - Carl W. Merkel, 91, of Marinette passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area. He was born on October 11, 1928, to the late John and Irma (Kundinger) Merkel in Oshkosh. On March 25, 1950, Carl married Lorraine Thiel in Oshkosh; she preceded him in death on March 27, 2006. He had worked at Northern Propane & Gas (currently, Ferrel Gas) in Marinette, bartended at Three Oaks Bar and Lozies Bar, and worked at the Butternut Bakery in Oshkosh. Carl was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, the Moose Lodge, and the Elks Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, woodworking, traveling, spending time at the cabin, the Packers, and attending the Hodag and Porterfield Country Fest.

Carl is survived by his son, John (Gloria) Merkel of Altus, OK; daughters: Linda (Bob) Zeitler of Sheboygan Falls, Louise (Bob) Thieben of Wausaukee, Judy "Cookie" (Al) Walters of Porterfield, Gail (Dale) Hornick, and Patty (Ken) Konyn both of Marinette; son in law, John Quick of Menominee; twenty four grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Lorraine, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carol; daughter, Joanne "Pumpkin" Quick; and sister, Alice Schlichting.

A Private family service will be held with Pastor Linda Forray officiating. The Service will be live streamed on our Facebook page at 1pm on Friday, May 15th. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thielen Funeral Home 1403 Newberry Ave Marinette, WI 54143 is assisting the family. A Memorial Fund has been established and may be sent to the funeral home for the family.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -