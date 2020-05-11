|
|
Carl Merkel
Marinette - Carl W. Merkel, 91, of Marinette passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area. He was born on October 11, 1928, to the late John and Irma (Kundinger) Merkel in Oshkosh. On March 25, 1950, Carl married Lorraine Thiel in Oshkosh; she preceded him in death on March 27, 2006. He had worked at Northern Propane & Gas (currently, Ferrel Gas) in Marinette, bartended at Three Oaks Bar and Lozies Bar, and worked at the Butternut Bakery in Oshkosh. Carl was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, the Moose Lodge, and the Elks Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, woodworking, traveling, spending time at the cabin, the Packers, and attending the Hodag and Porterfield Country Fest.
Carl is survived by his son, John (Gloria) Merkel of Altus, OK; daughters: Linda (Bob) Zeitler of Sheboygan Falls, Louise (Bob) Thieben of Wausaukee, Judy "Cookie" (Al) Walters of Porterfield, Gail (Dale) Hornick, and Patty (Ken) Konyn both of Marinette; son in law, John Quick of Menominee; twenty four grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Lorraine, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carol; daughter, Joanne "Pumpkin" Quick; and sister, Alice Schlichting.
A Private family service will be held with Pastor Linda Forray officiating. The Service will be live streamed on our Facebook page at 1pm on Friday, May 15th. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Thielen Funeral Home 1403 Newberry Ave Marinette, WI 54143 is assisting the family. A Memorial Fund has been established and may be sent to the funeral home for the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 11 to May 13, 2020