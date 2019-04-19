|
Carl N. Block
Fairwater - Age 85, passed away on April 13, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. Carl was born on July 22, 1933, in a farmhouse in rural Fairwater, the son of Gordon and Cora (Fenske) Block. He graduated from Brandon High School, Class of 1951.
Carl was united in marriage to Marion Hilke at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater on September 7, 1958. He farmed his land for over 35 years, and he was one of the first to leave thrashing crew and use a combine. He then worked at Fairwater Garage as a school bus mechanic for 10 years and then became a school bus driver for 13 years. He loved hunting and fishing when he was able and enjoyed traveling.
Carl is survived by his wife, Marion; three daughters: Sheryl (Michael) Block-Krause of Ripon, Karen Schultz of Fond du Lac, and Karla (Todd) Schmuhl of Brandon; three grandchildren: Dylan and Libby Block-Krause, and Kea Schmuhl; and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Block; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Schultz.
A private Funeral service for Carl will be held on April 27, 2019, at Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon, with Pastor Amanda Nesvold officiating. Burial will be held in Fairwater Cemetery. Divine Passage Funeral Home is proudly serving the Block family during this difficult time. divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 19, 2019