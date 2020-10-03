1/1
Carl R. Knobloch
Carl R. Knobloch

Oshkosh - Carl Richard "Cully" Knobloch went home to be with his Savior on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. Carl was born to Oscar and Mary (Waters) Knobloch on September 30th 1926.

He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII where he was stationed on the minesweeper in the Philippines from 1944-1946. Later he was employed by the telephone company for over 40 years.

Carl was active in his church where he taught Sunday School and Catechism. He also enjoyed singing in the Forte group. Carl loved the game of baseball and played for over 36 years on the Wisconsin Telephone Company team.

He married Barbara Ann, and with her, had two sons, Richard and Robert. In 1976, he met and married Colleen, and without hesitation became a loving father to her two daughters, Candy and Tracy.

Survivors include his wife, Colleen; daughters, Candy Ficht and Tracy (Jon-Paul) LeClair; son: Robert (Sue) Knobloch; sister: Betty Obendorfer; daughter-in-law: Susie Knobloch. He is further survived by 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Knobloch, and his brother, Robert Knobloch.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Oakbrook Evangelical Free Church, 3126 W 20th Ave. with Pastor Bob Bartelme officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until the time of the service followed by Military Honors. Private interment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.

We would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mayberry Manor for everything they have done for Carl and our family.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
