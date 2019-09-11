|
Carl Stamm Jr.
Winneconne - Carl Stamm Jr., 90, of Winneconne, passed away at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on April 21, 1929, to Charles and Henrietta (Koch) Stamm.
Carl served his country in the U.S. Army. He met and married the love of his life Eileen Marlin and they were married for 58 years until his love passed away.
Carl was an accomplished stone mason, or as he would say, a bricklayer, for 42 years. A career he shared with his lifelong friend, Butch Kiel.
Preceding Carl in death were his parents; six siblings; his wife, Eileen; and daughter-in-law, Mickey Stamm.
Carl is survived by his son, Bruce Stamm (Sue Chapman); daughter, Maureen Gruenberg; grandchildren, Kirby (Julie) Ketola, Carl (Jodi) Stamm, Anna Williams (Joel Barbian), Megan Stamm (David) Reetz; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A prayer service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Winneconne Cemetery.
Thank you to all friends, family, and neighbors who added joy to Carl's life. We will miss him dearly.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 11, 2019