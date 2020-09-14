Oshkosh - Carla Jean Sawall, age 65, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Carla was born in Oshkosh on December 24, 1954, the daughter of Claude and Edwina (Gregor) Benedict.Carla was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament, St. Peter's site. She received her Associate's Degree in Cosmetology, which she was extremely proud of, and worked as a beautician for many years until she became the secretary for First English Lutheran Church. Carla loved life. She enjoyed doing yard work and spending time in Door County. When she wasn't out and about, she liked to stay at home and spend quality time her cat, Lizzy, whom she adored.Carla is survived by her son, Curtis Sawall; life partner, Don Cavanaugh; father, Claude D. Benedict; sister, Claudia Block; nephews, Jason and Mike Block; great nephew, Austin Block; her Aunt Lorna; her cousins Andrea and Patti; and her close friend, Jimmy.She was preceded in death by her mother, Edwina.A funeral service for Carla will be held on Thursday, September 17 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home - Westside (100 Lake Pointe Drive) at 1:00 pm. Pastor Tim Greenwald and Pastor Jon Wills will be officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.