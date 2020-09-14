1/1
Carla J. Sawall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Carla Jean Sawall, age 65, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Carla was born in Oshkosh on December 24, 1954, the daughter of Claude and Edwina (Gregor) Benedict.

Carla was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament, St. Peter's site. She received her Associate's Degree in Cosmetology, which she was extremely proud of, and worked as a beautician for many years until she became the secretary for First English Lutheran Church. Carla loved life. She enjoyed doing yard work and spending time in Door County. When she wasn't out and about, she liked to stay at home and spend quality time her cat, Lizzy, whom she adored.

Carla is survived by her son, Curtis Sawall; life partner, Don Cavanaugh; father, Claude D. Benedict; sister, Claudia Block; nephews, Jason and Mike Block; great nephew, Austin Block; her Aunt Lorna; her cousins Andrea and Patti; and her close friend, Jimmy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edwina.

A funeral service for Carla will be held on Thursday, September 17 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home - Westside (100 Lake Pointe Drive) at 1:00 pm. Pastor Tim Greenwald and Pastor Jon Wills will be officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved