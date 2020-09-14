Carmello Lalicata

Carmello LalicataOshkosh - Carmello (Mel) Lalicata, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2020.Mel was born on March 5, 1932, he married the love of his life Joanne (nee Janecek) on September 18, 1954. Mel worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for many years. When he retired he and his wife built a lake home in northern Wisconsin, where many happy memories were made. They later moved to Oshkosh and began remodeling their current home on Lake Winnebago.In his free time you could find Mel working countless hours in the garage restoring cars or in the kitchen cooking, his specialty was homemade pizza. Another hobby he enjoyed was playing the slots, he even won the Badger 5 and he couldn't pass up a stuffed animal claw machine.He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Joanne (nee Janecek); their daughter, Deborah (Jim) Myers; three grandsons: Dan Myers, David (Anna) Myers and Jimmy (Andrea) Myers; and two great-grandchildren, James and Emily Myers. Many thanks to Heartland Hospice Care during this difficult time.We will be honoring Carmello and other close family on Sunday September 20, 2020 at the Step Above Family Walk to End Alzheimers. The walk begins at 10am at the Betty Brinn Museum in Milwaukee, WI. You are welcome to join us or if interested you may make a donation to Walk to End Alzheimer's team Step Above Family.As Carmello would say "They say centanni, I say centanni-uno!"