Carmen Alice "Bubba" JaegerOmro - April 24, 1937 - June 17, 2020A Life Well PlayedCarmen "Bubba" would like to let you know that her work here on earth is complete. On June 17, 2020, at age 83, she received an important call, a sort of offer that one can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment, one we all truly work for and hope for, comes with a huge signing bonus, along with a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, riding in her red convertible (AH HAH) to go shopping, dancing, singing, gardening, volunteering, golfing, reading, teaching and planning big events to her heart's content. Music, laughter, love, fun, and happiness are guaranteed. The food is the best ever, eat all you want and never gain an ounce.She has left very detailed instructions with her wonderful family to celebrate the completion of her mission here on earth. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated. Carmen of course, will be taking attendance!Carmen was a tireless worker all her life. She loved her community, her family, her dear friends, and put forth continuous effort to make it a better place for all. For those of us left behind, we want to let her know that she did a wonderful job and wish her a safe journey and happy new beginnings. We will remember her smile, her kindness, her warmth, boundless energy, dedication, her love for life, family, friends and all the kindergarten students she had the privilege to mold at an early age. She had such unconditional love for these children and the Omro community as a whole. She truly made a difference in lives of many.At a future date, yet to be determined, the loving members of her family, Roger, Kennon, Sigrid, Andy, Laura, Blair, Sydney, Bert and Samantha look forward to celebrating with you a life well played; honoring the many accomplishments and contributions of this amazing individual; the life of Carmen Jaeger."I upheld the City of Omro with love, dignity and grace but it is now my time to pass the torch of carrying out Omro's traditions and culture to the next generation. And of course, start some new ones. I will be with you watching and available in a consultative role. Until we meet again, Carmen Alice Jaeger."