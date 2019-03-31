|
|
Carol A Protz
Oshkosh - Carol A. Protz of Oshkosh passed away on March 20th, 2019 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center, Neenah, WI.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor John Seelman will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sat at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019