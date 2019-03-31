Services
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI 54660
(608) 372-2300
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI 54660
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI 54660
Carol A Protz

Oshkosh - Carol A. Protz of Oshkosh passed away on March 20th, 2019 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center, Neenah, WI.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor John Seelman will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sat at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019
