Carol Ann Larsen
1943 - 2020
Carol Ann Larsen

Oshkosh - Carol Ann Larsen, age 76, of Oshkosh, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Florida, where she spent her winters. She was born August 16, 1943, in Berlin to the late Arnold and Myra (Lind) Schonscheck. On May 29, 1960, Carol married Joel Larsen at the Borth United Methodist Church. After many years, she retired from working at Park View Health Center, Oshkosh. Carol enjoyed fishing, camping and going on cruises. She was a current member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.

Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Melody Larsen, of Oshkosh; a grandson, Kevin Larsen, of West Bend; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene and Jerry Martin, of the town of Black Wolf; Joan and Mike Will, of Winneconne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Peggy Larsen, of Appleton; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Along with her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her husband, Joel, on September 7, 2000.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 state mandate, face coverings are required. Inurnment will follow in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
