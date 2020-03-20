|
|
Oshkosh - Carol Ann (Tikal) Bremberger left this earth to be with her Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 89.
Carol was born September 21, 1930, in La Crosse, WI to Emil and Leona Tikal. She graduated from La Crosse Aquinas High School in 1948. In the fall of 1949, she went with a girlfriend to watch the La Crosse State Teacher's College football team play a conference game. After the game, she met her blind date, fullback Frank Bremberger. They were married in La Crosse August 19, 1950.
After Frank's college graduation in 1952, he began his career in education and they moved to East Troy, WI for one year.
In 1953, Carol and Frank moved to Oshkosh, where their 2 daughters, Sue and Jane, would be born and raised.
Living the remainder of her life in Oshkosh, Carol became an avid fan of her new hometown.
Carol devoted her life and efforts to her husband and family. When grandchildren and great grandchildren entered the picture, she was especially thrilled.
Besides her family, Carol enjoyed traveling with Frank, visiting with friends, cheering on the Packers and Brewers, music, life at the Evergreen Retirement Community, and animals, particularly dogs.
Carol is survived by her daughters Sue (Dan) Weingarten of Hayward, WI, and Jane (Kevin) Funni of Oskaloosa, IA; grandchildren Melissa (Tim) Carson of Levittown, PA, John Weingarten of Saint Croix Falls, WI, Stephen (Hannah) Funni of Raleigh, NC, and David (Yukie) Funni of San Marcos, CA, as well as 4 great granddaughters and a fifth one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, their infant son Steven, her sister Charlotte Stokke and her brother Gerald Tikal.
Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Assisted Living and Creekview Rehabilitation for the loving care and concern they provided for Carol. Her later years were much enriched by the relationships she enjoyed as a member of the Evergreen community.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society or Evergreen Foundation.
A private service was held at Lakeview Memorial Park Friday, March 20, 2020, with arrangements provided by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes. There will be a memorial celebration of Carol's life at a later date at Evergreen Retirement Community.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020