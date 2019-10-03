|
Carol E. Otto
Larsen - Carol E. Otto, of Larsen, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh. She was born on March 13, 1931, the daughter of Marvin and Edith (Carpenter) Holverson. Carol graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Nursing and furthered her studies at Marian College. On July 5, 1952, she married Eldon W. Otto.
Carol was a nursing instructor at Fox Valley Technical College and Mercy School of Nursing. She was Director of Nursing at Outagamie Hospital, Director of Nursing and then Vice-President of Nursing at New London Hospital, and retired in 1994 from Wisconsin Correctional Division.
Carol was a member of The American Organization of Nursing Executives, Wisconsin Organization of Nursing Executives, Fox Valley Technical College Advisory Council, and the American, Wisconsin, and Appleton Nurses Association where she held various offices.
Carol enjoyed many years supporting Eldon in his passion for polka music. For many years she was the voice on the other end of the phone at the radio station taking requests and was fondly nicknamed "The Polka Princess".
Carol was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester and she had a special interest in parish nursing.
Carol's greatest joys were her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and they are: sons, Jeffery (Anne), of Milwaukee; Robert, of Neenah; Thomas (Patricia), of Larsen; Gary (Sheree), of Pickett; Kevin (Sue), of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Jeffery (Kristie) Otto, Ryan Otto (Mandy), Shanna Krueger, Tyler (Alison) Otto, Callie (Dave) Patriquin, Myriah (Zach) Waechter, Jessica Lomena, Jayna Otto, and Sarah Otto; great-great-grandchildren, Molly, Lauren, and Jack Otto, Maysen, Max, Kate, and Liv Caroline Krueger, Bailey, Dawson, Tommy, and Gordy Otto, Elsie Patriquin, Ksena and Nava Lomena. She is also survived by two brothers, Lowell (Neita) Holverson, of Appleton; Earl (Peggy) Holverson, of Poynette; a brother-in-law, Don Abel, of Green Bay; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding Carol in death were her parents; her husband, Eldon; a sister, Lois Ann Abel; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Bertha Otto; and a granddaughter-in-law, Erika Otto.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church 6090 Harbour South (corner of Hwy 116 and Harbour South) Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at Noon at the church with Ryan Otto officiating. Burial will be in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 3, 2019