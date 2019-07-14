|
Carol F. Lange
Coloma - Carol F. Lange, age 84, formerly of Coloma, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh.
She was born Dec. 27, 1934 in Menomonee Falls, the daughter of Aloysius and Lucille (Kroll) Robinson. She married Frederick A. Lange on Jan. 31, 1953. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2011.
Carol cherished her children, grandchildren , great grandchildren and all her family and friends. She was an awesome cook and always made sure to feed family, friends, and strangers. She had the gift of hospitality. Carol enjoyed gardening and going to rummage sales. Her sharing family stories and her quick wit are remembered by everyone. Always making sure to make people laugh, she wished happiness for everyone and this is what made her happy.
She is survived by six children, Cheryle (James) Brock, Beaver Dam, Frederick Lange, Endeavor, Jesse (Bev) Lange, Coloma, Jenny (Kurt) Shafer, Oshkosh, Michelle (Bob) Askey, Portage, Jason Lange, Endeavor; 12 grand -children; 19 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially her cousin Nancy Schneider of Waukesha, who was like a sister to Carol.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Kohls; her son, Frankie Lange; grandson, Jeramie Schultz; son-in-law, Gordon Schultz and by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Evergreen Retirement Community, 1130 N. Westfield St., Oshkosh. A reception will follow. Burial will be at Hilltop Cemetery, Saxeville at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to Aurora Medical Center for 10 days of excellent care. Evergreen Retirement Community for making Carol's four years at Evergreen very happy ones, she cherished every one of you and was always very thankful for the excellent care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 14 to July 16, 2019