Carol J. Dillon
Oshkosh - Carol Jean Dillon, age 79, of Oshkosh, died peacefully early on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Waterford in Oshkosh with her family by her side.
Carol was born May 25, 1940, in Berlin, WI, the daughter of Carl and Mabel Zink Reiser. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin and was a 1958 graduate of Berlin High School. In May of 1959, she married Melvin Blank. Together they adopted two children, Michelle and Michael. Carol went back to school in 1976 at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac. In 1978 she started working in the Registrar's office. After her divorce, she moved to Fond du Lac and married James A. Dillon on June 16, 1990, at Hope Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 28 years of marriage. She was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
Carol is survived by her children, Michelle (Craig) Leinweber and Michael (Jill) Blank; grandchildren, Jacob, Samuel and Madalyn Leinweber; sister, Bonnie Freimark; nephew, Brian Freimark; niece, Lyne (Tony) Neuburg; step-children, Alice (Corey) Pauck, Carol Chijimastau, Sharon Subia, Ruth Priestley and JuLeanne Singer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Schwab. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Melvin and Jim; brother-in-law, Russell Freimark; and stepdaughter, Kathryn Dillon.
A public visitation for Carol will be held on Friday, March 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral Services for Carol's family members will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel, Rev. Ricky P. Schroeder officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020