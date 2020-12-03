Carol J. RoblOshkosh, WI - Miss Carol J. Robl, age 83, of Oshkosh, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on September 19, 1937 a daughter of the late Joseph and Nina (Handt) Robl. She had worked for 26 years as a book keeper and office manager for Mondl Manufacturing and 12 years for Kelley and Landmark. She loved animals, especially cats and she sang in a band for 2 ½ years at Winneconne.Carol is survived by many cousins and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Arden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Carol on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets. Burial will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 am until the time of mass. Memorials in her name may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society in her name.