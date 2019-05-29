|
|
Carol L. Stachowicz
New Berlin - Joined her parents, Robert and Myrtle (nee Ruedinger) Lloyd on May 24, 2019 at age 72. Loving mother of Steven Stachowicz and Karen (Mark) Myers. Proud grandma of Makenzie. Dear sister of Joyce (the late Ron) Hembrook. She is further survived by her nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave, New Berlin, WI, on Monday, June 3, from 5-7PM. Funeral Service at Salem United Methodist Church, 541 WI-59, Waukesha, WI, on Tuesday, June 4 at 9am. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI at 2:30pm, meet at chapel. Krause Funeral Home (262) 786-8009 or www.krausefuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 29, 2019