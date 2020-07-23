1/1
Carol Munsch
Oshkosh - Carol Jean Munsch, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with her sons at her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Carol was born May 16, 1945, the middle child of nine, to Harold E. and Irma (Radtke) Munsch. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. She attended Grace Lutheran School, then Oshkosh (West) High School, class of 1963. Over the years her interests had varied, ranging from crochet to rubberstamping and traveling to Daytona Beach, but her main interest had always been her children and grandchildren, her faith in God and Jesus Christ as her Savior. Carol attended Community Church faithfully for many years. She especially enjoyed her Bible study group, which she looked forward to attending every week and made many beloved friends.

Besides working at Miles Kimball and Lennox Candle, Carol was employed by Bemis Corp. at Weldon Inc. where she worked for over 30 years, happily retiring in 2007. Carol's wish is that she be remembered as a great sister, aunt, mother, and most of all a fabulous grandma.

Carol is survived by her ex-husband, Jack R. Schaefer of Sheboygan; daughter, Lorri Ann (Gary) Hans of Jefferson; sons, Thomas Michael Schaefer of Oshkosh, and John William (Nancy) Schaefer of Oshkosh; grandsons, Jonathon Michael (Sara) Klein of Lake Mills, Luke Adam Schaefer of Oshkosh, Jacob Thomas Schaefer of Oshkosh; granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth (Nathaniel) Kuhl of Cambridge, Emma Rae Hans of Jefferson; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Grace Kuhl of Cambridge.

She is further survived by her brothers, Harold R. "Hezzy" (Gail) Munsch and Jeffery (Sheila) Munsch of Neenah; sisters, Marilyn (Louis) Griedl of Scottsdale, AZ, Cheryl Linder of Soda Springs, ID and Deborah (Gerald) Heisler of Oshkosh; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amanda Christine Schaefer (at birth); sisters, Cathleen Ellen Gandrud, Helen Ramona Krause; brother-in-law, Marlowe Gandrud; nephew, Ryan Linder; brother, Melvin Michael "Mike" Munsch; and great-niece, Moriah Gail Munsch.

A memorial service for Carol will be held at Community Church on Ryf Rd in Oshkosh on Saturday August 1, 2020 with visitation being held from 10AM to noon, and service beginning shortly thereafter. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh will be Monday, August 3, at 11:00am.

We would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center and the staff at Edenbrook of Oshkosh, especially Connie, for their tremendous and caring support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
