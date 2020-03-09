Resources
Carole J. Boyle


1940 - 2020
Carole J. Boyle Obituary
Carole J. Boyle

Oshkosh - Carole Jeanne Boyle (nee Lange), 79, passed away on March 2, 2020 at her home. She was born in Racine, WI on July 2, 1940 to the late Blanche (nee Perry) and Roger Lange.

Carole was the most loving person and cared so deeply about her family that it was truly inspirational. She meant so much to every person who had her in their life that the world is a little darker without her in it. Her greatest joy in life was her family and spending time with them. Her passion was cooking and baking for family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, playing card games and spoiling her dog, Menace. Her wonderful stories, amazing cooking, and beautiful smile will be greatly missed. Carole retired from N & M Transfer on Nov. 3, 2016.

She is survived by her brother, Roger Lange Jr.; her two children, Maureen Peters and Michael Boyle, both of Oshkosh; her grandchildren, Sara (Ross) Wendorf, Joshua Peters, Andrea (Brion W.) Peters, Cody Peters, Brein (Felicia) Bontilao, Kristine (Brandon) Wing, Colin Boyle; her 14 great grandchildren whom lovingly call her GG; several nieces, nephews and great friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marlene Benfield.

A celebration of Carole's life is planned for her family.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
