1931 - 2020
Caroline E. Tice Obituary
Caroline E. Tice

Sheboygan - Caroline E. Tice, 88, of Sheboygan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Caroline was born on October 2, 1931 in Oshkosh, WI to the late Lester and Ruth (Hicks) Tice. Caroline was a Judicator for the State of Wisconsin and enjoyed walking.

Caroline is survived by her siblings, Edith (Richard) Duffy of Oshkosh, WI, Virginia (Lester) of Colorado Springs, CO, Richard (Mary) Tice of Lafayette, IN and Helen Tice of Sheboygan, WI; sister-in-law, Katherine Tice and special nephew, Shawn Duffy as well as other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leonard and Raymond Tice.

In accordance with Caroline's wishes, there will be no funeral services. She will be buried with her parents at Tice Cemetery in the Town of Omro. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
