Carolyn ChristensenOshkosh - Carolyn "Kari" Marie (Mauseth) Christensen, of Oshkosh, died on June 11, 2020 at Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living. She was born February 16, 1928 to Walter and Pearl Mauseth in Montgomery, MN. Her parents moved to Chippewa Falls in 1929 when her father accepted a position as a science teacher at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. She attended school in Chippewa Falls graduating in May 1946.She accepted a position at Gisholt Machine Co in Madison in 1960. When Gisholt was purchased by Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac, she accepted a transfer and continued her employment until retirement in February 1995 after 35 years of service.She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oshkosh where she enjoyed singing in the choir and going to dinner theater performances with her church friends. She was an avid golfer. For twenty years in early spring she and her and three friends went to Mesa Arizona for their annual week-long golf outing. She enjoyed many sports on TV and especially when her grandsons were playing whatever sport the season dictated.Survivors include her son, Allen (Lorene), Madison, her daughter Terry (Scott) Kleinschmidt, Oshkosh; three grandsons, Bryan, (Abby), David (Panhia),great grandchildren (Woodson and Eislee) and Travis Kleinschmidt (Melissa), her son-in-law, Donald Baumann, grandsons, Brian (Jennifer) Baumann and Barry (Starla) Baumann, and three great grandchildren (Ryder, Brayden and Delaney), her foster siblings, Judy Cuff, Joann (Chuck) Hellberg, Jane Lewin and Jim (Patty) DeJong.She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Lyn Ann Baumann, her foster parents, Lloyd and Bernice DeJong and foster brother Jerry.A private celebration of life will be held. Cremation has taken place.The family would like to thank the staff at Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living, Parkside Assisted Living and AsceraCare Hospice Services for their outstanding care and compassion for our mother. We were very blessed to have them taking care of mom when we could no longer.In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established for AseraCare Hospice Services and Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living, as well as a tree to be planted in her honor.Be at peace. You deserve it.