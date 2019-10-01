|
|
Catherine C. Powers
Ripon - Catherine C. Powers, age 57, of Ripon, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Cathy was born on June 2, 1963 in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of Jim and Sharon (Thill) Clark. She graduated from Oshkosh North High School, Class of 1981.
Cathy was united in marriage to Gary Powers on February 27, 2009 in Oshkosh, WI. She was a Manager for Condon Oil Gas Station for many years. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with Gary all over the country, outdoor concerts in Ripon during the summer, long walks and plenty of outside time. She enjoyed her precious grandchildren and loved every minute of their time together.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Gary; mother and father, Jim and Sharon Clark; 7 sons: Michael (Emily Guido) Brueske, Patrick (Kirsten) Brueske, Jesse Powers, Josh Powers, Troy Powers, Matt Powers and Ian Powers; daughter, Christina (Daniel) Rigo; 10 grandchildren: Jacob and Tiffani Powers, Courtney Powers, Dylan Powers, Apollo, Ronin, and Wednesday Powers, Meilani Rigo, Ivanka and Eve Brueske; two brothers: John (Pam) Clark and Eric (Kristi) Clark; sister, Dana (Randy) Clark-Losse; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life for Cathy will be held at 5:00pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ripon Community Church, 155 State Street with Pastor Arika Leonard officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Ripon Community Church, 155 State Street, in Ripon on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is proudly serving the Powers family during such a difficult time. Divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 1, 2019