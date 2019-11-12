|
Catherine W. Leichtnam
Oshkosh - Catherine was born October 14th, 1926 to Hugo and Lily Zick in Markesan, WI. She passed away on Sunday morning November 10th, 2019 at Bethel Home Oshkosh, WI. Her early years growing up were in Markesan until she was old enough to attend the Wisconsin School of the Deaf in Delavan, WI. She met her future husband to be Robert Earl Leichtnam and got married on June 12th, 1954 in Ripon, WI. Together they took up a life long residence in Oshkosh, WI. Catherine was a stay at home mom raising six boys.
For anyone who ever visited her home there was always a deep fryer going on the stove along with a cast iron skillet ready for use. Later her goal in life was to beat her sons in scrabble. There was no holes barred as she was very creative at making words that were never found in any dictionaries. Her most cherished and personal achievement was earning the right to drive in her mid 50 's. She enjoyed being able to travel to visit her sons who had moved to Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, and Idaho.
She is survived by her 6 boys David (Maria), Paul (Colette), Peter, Mark (Janet), Dan, and James. 11 grandchildren Alyssa, Jacob, Kelsey, Brook, Bo, Abbey, Mallory, Emily, Andrew, Ryan, Austin. 13 Great Grandchildren Evan, Lauryn, Jackson, Emmersyn, Boston, Kelilah, Fletcher, Bowen, Easton, Claire, Graham, Allison, and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Robert, 4 sisters Margeret, Marion, Ruth, Caroline, 2 brothers Wilton and Carlton, and 1 very special grandchild McKenzie.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14th at 2:30 until 6:00 P.M. Service to follow at Konrad-Behlman Funeral home on 100 Lake Pointe Drive Oshkosh, WI. Special thanks to doctors and nurses at Mercy Medical Center along with Hospice and all of the staff at Bethel Home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019