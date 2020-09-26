Cathrine R. Koehn



Fort Myers, FL - It has pleased the Lord to call our beloved mother and sister Catherine R. Koehn, age 70 of Fort Myers, FL and formerly of Princeton and Ripon, WI to her heavenly home. She passed away peacefully with her daughter holding her hand at Hope Hospice House in Fort Myers, FL after a long battle with health issues on August 26, 2020. She was born January 26, 1950 in Berlin, WI and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Loretta Sylke of Princeton, WI. She was baptized at home with her other siblings on April 20th, 1950. Paul Hunt was her sponsor. She was confirmed on March 22, 1964. She was a former member of St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church in Princeton and Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Ripon, WI and was presently a member of Crown of Life Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort. Myers, FL. She attended St. Johns Lutheran School and graduated from Princeton High School in 1968. She always showed how she loved Her Lord by the many things she did for people and was known to be the life of the party. She was also known to have been the neighborhood megaphone when calling her children to come back home. She enjoyed finding seashells, quilting and sewing for various people and organizations like The Linus Project, fishing (Lake Michigan), bowling, singing and participating in the Guinness World Record of the largest human image of a seashell. Her and her best friend, Rachel Wolff, as well as her classmates always seemed to have a good time together no matter the age or the distance. Catherine was employed at Fabrico Inc. of Green Lake and Ripon Foods Inc, Ripon, WI. She married Dennis Koehn in November 1971 at St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church in Princeton, WI. They had three children: Sarah (Michael) Swanke of Princeton, Eric (Special Friend, Amber) of Princeton, and Paul (Julie) Koehn of Green Lake. Catherine was a proud grandmother of her grandchildren Dakota (Fiancée Alysha) Swanke of Ripon, Brandon Swanke Stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, Michaela Swanke of Princeton, Connor Koehn of Princeton, Abigail and Ava of Princeton. She became a great grandmother to Nohlan, Dawson, Olivia, and Brinley of Ripon. She is also survived by three siblings. Patricia Campbell of Wautoma, WI, Constance (Chuck) Huber of Vancouver, Washington, and Michael (Chris) Sylke of Freetown, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, one brother Charles Campbell and one sister Sharon Shimick.



There will be a celebration of life on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Peace Ev. Lutheran Church 335 W. Prairie St. Wautoma, WI with Pastor Steven Tews officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.



I Am But A Stranger Here Heaven Is My Home









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store