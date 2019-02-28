|
|
Cecelia A. Tetzloff
Oshkosh - Cecelia A. (Seavecki) Tetzloff, age 101, formerly of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on February 25, 2019.
She was born May 5, 1917 in Custer, WI, the daughter of the late Peter and Pearl (Landowski) Seavecki.
Cecelia married Raymond G. Tetzloff on October 25, 1939 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in the town of Lanark, WI. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2009.
During her early years of marriage, she worked at the National Tea Store, then later she worked at a Variety Store for five years. She retired to enjoy her hobbies, which included her flower gardens, needlework, crafts, cooking and baking. She also loved dancing.
She is survived by her children; Randall (Rosanne) Tetzloff of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robert (Carol) Tetzloff of Rockford, Illinois, Thomas (Colleen) Tetzloff of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, Raymond J. (Julie) Tetzloff of Wild Rose, Wisconsin, and Rita (Ron) Kopca of Port Washington, Wisconsin, 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; Edward (Joyce) Seavecki of Wautoma, Wisconsin, 2 sisters; Irene Jaccard of West Bend, Wisconsin and Susan Willing of Neenah, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, 1 brother; George Seavecki, 5 sisters; Margaret Dawicki, Violet Strosin, Florence Ebner, Frances Spuhler, and Rosemary Ryf, and 1 granddaughter; Kristi Tetzloff.
The funeral service for Cecelia will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 , 2019 in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. Fr. Louis Golamari will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 28, 2019