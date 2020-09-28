1/1
Charlene Dru Black
Charlene Dru Black

Ripon - Charlene Dru Black, age 60, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Charlene was born October 5, 1959, in Blue Island, IL, the daughter of Victor W. and Drusilla Mae (Kolpin) Mansmith. She graduated from Ripon High School in 1978. Charlene had various careers and hobbies such as quilting, cooking, especially peanut butter cookies, making stained glass and occasionally cussing at the Green Bay Packers. In 1993, Charlene married Jerry "Yogi" Lee Black on November 27, 1993 in Atlanta, GA. Big or little, Charlene had a love for all dogs. She was always willing to help anyone in need no matter what it was.

Survivors include her daughter, Starsha Lemae King of Georgia; grandson, Aidan Brewster and granddaughter, Elle Brewster; two brothers, Clyde Mansmith of Ripon, WI and Craig (Sue) Mansmith of West Bend, WI; sister-in-law, Sharon Mansmith of Ripon, WI; uncle, Clinton Kolpin of Harrisville, WI and several nieces, nephews, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry, who passed on July 20, 2017, and her sister, Cynthia Anderson and aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life may be held at a later date. A memorial is being established in her name.

www.butzinmarchant.com






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
