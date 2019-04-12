Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Mayville Park Pavilion
475 Park Road
Mayville , WI
Oshkosh - Charles Arnold Wegner was born on March 30,1958 the son of Henry A. and Virginia (Koepsell) Wegner in Milwaukee, WI and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Oshkosh.

Charlie was known for his love of hunting and fishing, his interest in geology, and his gift for violin and the mandolin. He loved to visit and talk and was known throughout the community for his friendliness.

He is survived by his sister Janet Gruendemann, her husband Donald; their children Donald Jr, wife Christine and children Spencer and Stella Gruendemann; daughter Michelle Worm and husband Tom; Michelle's children Jacob Kiesow and daughter Ashley and Ashley's husband Evan Walters; and daughter Anne Schmidt, her husband Nick and children Evan, Erik and Kayla. Charlie has a sister Margaret Mahoney of Oshkosh and a brother Fritz Wegner, wife Paula and their son Aaron from Madison. We all will miss our Charlie!

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Charlie at an eternal life celebration on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Mayville Park Pavilion, 475 Park Road, Mayville beginning at 11:30 a.m. It is a place of family memories and loving sharing, so bring your memories and pictures. The Wegner family will be providing a basic meal, but if you would like to bring a dish or dessert to pass, it would be appreciated. Charlie will be interred at Pinelawn Cemetery in Milwaukee with his Wegner parents and grandparents at a later date.

Any donations can be made to Richard Davidson's University of Wisconsin foundation, Center for Healthy Minds General Fund-112446373. If you scroll down on their website you can make the donation as a gift in memory of Charles A. Wegner. They are well known in Wisconsin for helping our children in the school systems to develop healthy minds.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 12, 2019
