Charles Gary Steege
Dresser - Charles Gary Steege, age 79, of Dresser, WI and formerly of Oshkosh, WI died Sunday, April 7, 2019, supported by family and friends at his home.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elden and Warren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lois; daughters, Cheryl (Tim) Hunt and Lisa (Don) Ambli; son, Craig (Vicky) Steege; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews.
Charles was born November 18, 1939, in Clintonville, WI to Samuel and Lola (Riege) Steege. He was united in marriage to Lois Olson on May 6, 1961, in Clintonville. Charles raised his family in Oshkosh and retired after 30 years with Rockwell International. Retirement memories were built in Milltown, WI (Bone Lake) for 17 years before moving to Dresser. Charles was a member of East Balsam Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, farming, and time spent with family and friends.
A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at East Balsam Baptist Church, 1816 108th Street, Balsam Lake, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Memorials are preferred to Samaritan's Purse. Grandstrand Funeral Home of Osceola handled the arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 13, 2019