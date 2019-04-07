|
|
Charles "Chuck" Hammond
Sister Bay - Of Sister Bay passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 86.
Beloved husband of Janet (nee Aykens) for 60 years. Loving father of Monique (Mark) Swiecichowski, of New Berlin and Mitchell (Carrie) of Findlay, OH; loving grandfather of Nicole (Quinn) Hundertmark, Andrew Swiecichowski, Sam Griffith, Melina and Nickolas Hammond. Great grandfather of Dawson Hundertmark. Further survived his brother Lawrence (Carmen) and nieces and nephews Michelle (Randy) Newburg, Mark, Mathew (Lucy), and other relatives and friends. Preceded by death by his parents Walter and Olive Hammond.
Born in Chicago, IL, he attended Lane Tech High School, further graduating from Northwestern University '54 and University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago in 1958. He served his country in the US Army Medical Corps from 1959-1968.
Upon discharge, he settled his family in Neenah where he joined the Twin City Clinic as OB/GYNE. He was instrumental in developing, and chaired, the Neonatal High Risk Clinic at Theda Clark. He retired from La Salle Clinic after 26 years of devoted work. During his career he tirelessly advocated for comprehensive and uniform perinatal care. While serving as president of the Wisconsin Association for Perinatal Care, he sought to advance and improve care using a multidisciplinary approach. For his many contributions, he received the Thomas A. Leonard/Helen Callon award, the highest WAPC honor awarded an individual.
His other passions and joys included his family, traveling with Jan and boating. His sailing passion lead to a term as president of the Fox Valley Sailing School and activities within the Nodaway Yacht Club in the '80s. He later served as commodore of the Boca Ciega Point Boating Club in Maderia Beach FL.
Visitation will be at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago, WI 53149) on Friday April 19, 2019 from 1:00PM until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00PM.
Special thanks for the care and compassion shown to Chuck and Jan during his brief residence at Linden Communities, Mukwonago.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Association for Perinatal Care appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home - Mukwonago serving the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 7, 2019