Charles "Chuck" Johnson
Ripon - Charles "Chuck" Johnson, age 82, passed away Monday, March 16th 2020, after a brief battle with mesothelioma. Chuck was able to receive hospice care at his son's home (Steve) surrounded by family and has now gladly joined his wife Betty who preceded him in 2016.
Chuck was born November 22nd 1937 in Milwaukee, WI, to Harold and Mable Johnson. Chuck graduated from Milwaukee Washington High School. After graduation, he entered an electrical apprenticeship. On August 9th 1958, Chuck married the love of his life, Betty McGovern in Milwaukee at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church. After proudly serving his county in Fort Lewis, Piece WA, he returned to Wisconsin and started a family and business career. In 1976, Chuck and Betty bought an electrical contracting business and moved their family to Ripon WI.
Chuck had great sense of humor (some would argue not always appropriate), a world class memory and a heart as big as the outdoors he loved. Several of Chuck's many passions included hunting birds with his sons, friends and especially his dog(s), vacationing in Eagle River, boating, travel, water skiing, camping, family cookouts and teaching his children life skills.
Chuck is survived by his sister Nancy (Schuchardt); three children, Dan (Julie) Johnson, Steve Johnson and Kathleen (Jon) Mueller; seven grandchildren, Ross (Alie) Johnson , Andy (Brie) Mueller, Melody (Alan) Martinez, Maddie Mueller, Simon Mueller, Jon Mueller, and Hunter Johnson; one great-grandson, Jack "Ross" Johnson and many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, son, Mark, daughter- in-law, Julie Johnson and brother-in-law, Ernst Schuchardt.
Chuck let his family know he had a great life and he is now at Betty's side, a place he has been wanting to be for quite a while. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Chuck's favorite charities: , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Salvation Army, 237 North Macy St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or feel free to get a rescue dog.
Arrangements are pending at this time. The date and time for Chuck's Celebration of Life will be determined in the near future.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020