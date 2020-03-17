|
|
Oshkosh - Charles Kenneth Kornder, 89, of Oshkosh passed away on March 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center with his immediate family at his bedside. He was born on January 10, 1931 in Oshkosh to late Alfred J. and Caroline M. (Gehrke) Kornder.
Chuck is survived by his wife Jan of 63 years; son Steven (Katherine), daughter Stephanie; three granddaughters Nicole (Don Olsen) Kornder, Michelle (Tyler) Youngquist, Kayla Coates (fiancé Kyle Jakobsen); two great-grandsons James Olsen and Henry Youngquist. He was preceded in death by his brothers Alfred Kornder Jr., James Kornder, and his sister Dolores Kenney.
Chuck was a 1948 graduate of Oshkosh High School and a 1953 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison where he was a member of the UW Madison Marching Band. He married Janis Faye Jones on January 19, 1957 at Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. He worked as an underwriter for insurance companies in Chicago and Milwaukee. In 1966, he returned to Oshkosh to join his father as a partner of The Kornder Insurance Agency.
Chuck was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church and was involved in numerous church activities and local and state business organizations.
Chuck was a kind, thoughtful and loving man and everyone who knew him would agree. His greatest love was spending time with his family, he adored his three granddaughters and his great nieces Macy and Tess. He especially enjoyed cooking on the grill and made the best gin and tonics. He also had a passion for photography, traveling, working in the yard and gardening.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church Mission Endowment Fund.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks for the exceptional care provided and compassion shown by Dr. Mumtaz, nurses and other care providers at Mercy Medical Center.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020