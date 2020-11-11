Charles L. O'MaryShiocton - Charles L. O'Mary, age 93, passed away on November 9, 2020 at The Pines Acute Memory Care in Embarrass, WI. Charlie was born on May 16, 1927 in Knoxville, TN to the late Orville and Mamie (Loveday) O'Mary. Charlie married Dolores King in Catsooa County, Georgia on June 15, 1947. They lived in Knoxville, TN until moving to Wisconsin in 1952, where they raised their family. Charlie served his country in the US Army in WWII. After 25 years, he retired from Oshkosh Truck Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, carpentry and working on small engines. Charlie also enjoyed playing guitar, banjo and harmonica. He lived a prosperous life. Charlie was an amazingly sweet man, husband, dad and papa. He had a heart of gold!Charlie is survived by his children, Chuck O'Mary, Norma (Stan) Gabryshak, Steve (Jill) O'Mary, Char (Don) Scott and Lisa (Tom) Jorgenson; his brother, Hugh O'Mary; his sisters, Ruth McCoig and Betty Sue Bryne; sister-in-law, Stephanie Tomko; 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews.Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores (King) O'Mary; his parents and his brothers, Joe, Roy and Johnnie O'Mary.The graveside service for Charlie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Town of Maine (Shiocton). Due to Covid-19, the family requests face masks and social distancing.