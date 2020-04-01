|
Charles Matthew Van Scyoc
Green Lake - Van Scyoc, Charles Matthew "I just want to make everyone smile"
Consider: Charles Matthew Van Scyoc ("Matt") who entered eternal life on Thursday, March 26, 2020. His spirit is carried on by his wife Rebecca, his three children Matthew (Kelsey), Christopher, and Katie, his sister Leslie (John) McGarry, his three grand-dogs Annie, Bentley and Minnie, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Hannah Jean and Charles.
Born in Lamar, Colorado, Matt graduated from Junipero Serra High School and San Diego State University in San Diego, California. He married his college sweetheart Becky in 1989 in Solana Beach, California, and they renewed their wedding vows 25 years later in the Austrian Alps with their children at their side. Through his career, Matt worked for a number of banks in the automotive finance industry doing what he loved best, meeting and talking to people and finding ways to help them. He proudly represented Landmark Credit Union for the past three years.
Matt served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. James Catholic Church in Neshkoro, and coached boys and girls youth basketball for many years in Princeton and Green Lake, Wisconsin. He thoroughly enjoyed inspiring young players, encouraging them to love the game and to work hard together to achieve their goals. Matt was truly a kid at heart, and loved to make people smile and laugh. His favorite animal was the pelican, a symbol of charity and self-giving love toward all, and every year he looked forward to the pelicans spring arrival in Green Lake.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Matt during his 52 years, among them: Celebrate every birthday with balloons, for each year alive is a gift worth celebrating. There is no such thing as too many Christmas lights on your house, or inflatables in your front yard. Keep calm and eat bacon. Dad jokes are the best. A clean car gives you a clear mind. Be generous and share the gifts God has blessed you with.
Following his brain cancer diagnosis in 2018, Matt lived life to the fullest. He hiked the Canadian Rockies, walked on glaciers, kissed sting rays and chased turtles in the Caribbean, kayaked with manatees in Florida, rode his favorite Slinky Dog roller-coaster, played fetch with a Beluga whale, cruised in his son's Chris Craft boat at sunset, dived cannon-ball style into Green Lake, watched the sun rise on the beaches of South Carolina, and the sun set on the beaches of California with pods of pelicans skimming the waves. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them, proudly attending his daughter's White Coat ceremony, touring his son Chris' automotive factory business, and watching his son Matt and daughter-in-law Kelsey learn from the ultrasound technician they would soon have a daughter.
A private family service officiated by Father Dale Grubba was held for Matt at St. James Catholic Church in Neshkoro, Wisconsin, on Saturday, March 28. An inurnment followed by a celebration of life is delayed until August and will be arranged by Butzin-Marchant funeral home in Ripon. Donations may be made in Matt's memory to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org. A final request Matt had for his friends and family is to spread the magic of a smile.
