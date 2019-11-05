Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Charles "Chuck" Meyer


1948 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Meyer Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Meyer

Oshkosh - Charles A. Meyer, age 71, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on July 8, 1948 the son of the late Hugo and Kathryn J. (Alinder) Meyer. Chuck was an aide for Kobussen Buses for many years helping those in need, retiring on September 25, 2019. He enjoyed the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Chuck will be remembered for the love he had for his family.

Chuck is survived by his special friend, Sharon Fuhrman; sisters: Kathryn E. (Gary) Gluth, Maxine Miracle, and brother Jeff (Michelle) Meyer; Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Lyle, and Aunt Audrey; extended family: Tina Furhman, Clayton Furhman and Grant Furhman; many nieces and nephews; and his cat, Little Guy. He was preceded in death by Kenneth Fuhrman.

A visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park.

