|
|
Charles "Chuck" Mier
Omro - Charles P. "Chuck" Mier, age 50, of Omro, died Monday evening, April 15, 2019, from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident. Born on September 5, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles B. and Patricia (Manske) Mier, Chuck married Julie Garrison on May 18, 1991.
Employed by NM Transfer, in Neenah, as a diesel machinic, Chuck was first employed for 25 years by Wisconsin Central and Wisconsin Southern Railroad. He was a certified AmTrack Engineer, was a member of Tri-County Thrasherman's Association, the Berlin Area Antique Equipment Club, and a volunteer at Midwest Central Railroad in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He was always complementary towards others and non-judgmental in his approach. Chuck was among the first to offer help to anyone in need and was a mainstay within his family circle.
Surviving and left to mourn his death is his wife, Julie Mier of Omro; two daughters, Kathryn Ann and Ashley Marie; his parents, Chuck and Patricia Mier of Omro; a sister, Patty (Walter) Warren of Oshkosh; mother-in-law, Darlene Grunske of Oshkosh; a niece, Emily Warren; an aunt, Charlene Mier; cousins, friends, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father-in-law, Donald Garrison; and stepfather-in-law, Rodney Grunske.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 12 Noon, in Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave, Omro. Interment will take place at Rushford Cemetery. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 18, 2019