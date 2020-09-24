1/1
Charles Muinde
1950 - 2020
Charles Muinde

Appleton - Charles Muli Muinde passed away early Saturday morning on 8/29/20 at Century Oaks Assisted Living in Appleton, WI under the care of Ascension Hospice Care after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Machakos, Kenya on 2/8/1950 into the Akamba tribe to Daniel Waita Muinde and Monicah Lois Mbuvi.

Charles came to study abroad in the U.S. in 1970 to graduate from Oshkosh University with a Bachelor of Science. He later met and was married to Laura Long in 1977 for 19 years.

He retired from Winnebago Mental Health after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed playing and watching golf and was an avid reader. His favorite past time was completing crossword puzzles and of course relaxing with friends. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to talk to anyone.

Charles is survived by his children, Charles (Stacy) Muinde of Neenah and Alice (Kenneth) Martin of Appleton; grandchildren, Kayla, Wyatt, Ryan, Addison, Kamar, Elliana, Alijah, and Kenya; sisters, Gladys Nzilani, Mutindi; brothers, John Kwitha, George Mbithi, Tom, Mumo, and Maingi. Charles is further survived by his uncle, Samuel (Sandra) Muinde of Oshkosh and cousins, Susie, Serah, and Sam.

He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Monicah; siblings, Mutuku, Susan Mumbua, and Katuli.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a small family gathering is planned to celebrate Charles' life. We would like to thank St. Elizabeth's Cancer Team and Ascension's Hospice Care Team for their care of Charles during his brief battle with cancer.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
