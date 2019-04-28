|
Charles Nigl
Oshkosh - Charles (Chuck) Nigl, age 67, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Paul's in Kaukauna. Charles, son of Alfred (Fritz) and Marion Nigl, was born in Oshkosh on March 9, 1952. He received his Bachelor's Degree from UW-Oshkosh and worked for the United States Postal Service until retirement. Chuck was a WWII history buff and co-author of a book about the 82nd Airborne. He was very interested in his family lineage and was the go-to guy for questions regarding his German ancestors. He enjoyed traveling and reconnecting with his family in Germany. Chuck was a loving grandfather "Opa" and spent every weekend bowing to the will of his two granddaughters.
Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara, brother, David and his mother and father. He will be greatly missed by his brother, Dr. Alfred Nigl (San Diego, CA), daughters, Kristine (Yoder, CO) and Katherine (Stoughton, WI), son, James (Oshkosh, WI), son-in-law, Koen and granddaughters, Emma and Nora as well as extended family and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-7pm.
Charles' family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff at St. Paul's Elder Services in Kaukauna for the kindness and care they provided in the last month of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fox Valley Brain Tumor Coalition in Appleton on Charles' behalf. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 28, 2019