Oshkosh - Charles R. Thompson, age 87, of Oshkosh passed away on September 7, 2020. He was born in Seymour on March 13, 1933, to the late Russell and Marie (Hazen) Thompson. Charles married Delores Omernick on December 12, 1964, she preceded him in death in 2006.Charles was a retired veteran of the United States Army and was most proud of his service during the Korean War. He worked for Oshkosh Truck as a receiving coordinator. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of a H.O.G. chapter for Harley Davidson owners. Charles was a proud union member, and even attended meetings after his retirement. He loved going to Friday fish fry's at Jeff's on Rugby, loved dogs, and in his younger days enjoyed hunting and fishing.He is survived by one son Todd(Kristl) Thompson, two daughters Dawn(Bill) Oaks, Wendy(Bill) O'Toole, three grandchildren Cody(Jasmine) Kienast, Ryan Delap, Kali Thompson, two great-grandchildren Harlee and Gabriel Kienast, three brothers Don(Audrey) Thompson, DuWayne(Alyce) Balk, and Junior Balk, numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and his best friend Caroline Auler.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one sister and one brother.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Park where full military honors will be held.A memorial has been established.The family would like to thank Caroline Auler for all her care and help for the last several years.