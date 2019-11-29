|
|
Charles Wickman
Oshkosh - Charles A. Wickman, age 88, of Oshkosh, died Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Waterford Assisted living Facility in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on June 18, 1931 the son of the late Edwin and Evelyn Starkweather Wickman. Charles married Delores Raddatz on August 2, 1952 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Chuck was employed by the city of Oshkosh for thirty-two years as a Police Officer until the time of his retirement in 1989. He was also employed as a school bus driver and a driver for Loomis Security Transport. Chuck enjoyed flying, trains and competitive pistol shooting.
he is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years Delores Wickman, Oshkosh, two sons; Donald (Michelle) Wickman, Prosper TX., Robert (Elizabeth) Wickman, Plano TX., one daughter; JoAnne (Dale) Boldt, Beaver Dam WI., five grandchildren; Charles (Lauren) Boldt, Matthew Boldt, Carrie (Charles) McCann, Tayler Wickman, McKinsey Wickman, Jillian (Jonathan) Tekell. Chuck is also survived by three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters-in-law other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by one sister; Corrine (Fred) Mencer, and one brother; James Wickman.
Funeral services for Charles will be held on Sunday December 1, in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S. Westhaven) at 2:30 PM with the Rev. Dean Desilet officiating. Entombment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam WI. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the hour of servics.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019