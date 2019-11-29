Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wickman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Wickman Obituary
Charles Wickman

Oshkosh - Charles A. Wickman, age 88, of Oshkosh, died Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Waterford Assisted living Facility in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on June 18, 1931 the son of the late Edwin and Evelyn Starkweather Wickman. Charles married Delores Raddatz on August 2, 1952 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Chuck was employed by the city of Oshkosh for thirty-two years as a Police Officer until the time of his retirement in 1989. He was also employed as a school bus driver and a driver for Loomis Security Transport. Chuck enjoyed flying, trains and competitive pistol shooting.

he is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years Delores Wickman, Oshkosh, two sons; Donald (Michelle) Wickman, Prosper TX., Robert (Elizabeth) Wickman, Plano TX., one daughter; JoAnne (Dale) Boldt, Beaver Dam WI., five grandchildren; Charles (Lauren) Boldt, Matthew Boldt, Carrie (Charles) McCann, Tayler Wickman, McKinsey Wickman, Jillian (Jonathan) Tekell. Chuck is also survived by three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters-in-law other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by one sister; Corrine (Fred) Mencer, and one brother; James Wickman.

Funeral services for Charles will be held on Sunday December 1, in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S. Westhaven) at 2:30 PM with the Rev. Dean Desilet officiating. Entombment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam WI. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the hour of servics.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -