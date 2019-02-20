|
Charles William Ziebell
Oshkosh - Charles William Ziebell, age 78, of Oshkosh, died peacefully at Bethel Home of Oshkosh on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Charles, or Chuck as he preferred to be called, was born March 16th, 1940 in Oshkosh, the son of Mildred and Hubert Ziebell. After high school, Chuck joined the United States Navy where he served four years on aircraft carriers. Chuck married Mary Jo Jentz on May 6th, 1961 in Oshkosh. Chuck loved cooking out on his grill, fishing, camping with the family, boating, spending time outdoors, and home improvements. Most of all he adored his cat Mack.
Chuck is loved and will be missed by friends and family: children Scott (Partner Flora), Christine (Wayne Edge), Keith (LuAnn), and Eric (Sandi); Grandchildren, Heather (Jason Barkholtz), Brittany (Jeremy Lemke), Meghan, Ashley, Branden (Jennifer), Beth, C.J., Skylar, Trevar, and Connor. Great-grandchildren Jackson, and Killian. Chuck is preceded in death by both his parents, wife Mary Jo, brothers Dan and Robert.
Chuck was a caring man who will be missed by all those that knew him. Visitation and viewing from 10am till 11am and full military funeral services will immediately follow at 11am on Friday February 22nd, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI. Entombment following the service. Memorial expressions may be made to the Oshkosh Humane Society in Chuck's name.
We would like to thank all the staff at Bethel Home and ThedaCare Hospice for all the wonderful care and compassion that they have given Chuck over the last few months.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019