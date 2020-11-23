Charlotte "Char" KindermanOshkosh - Charlotte "Char" Fern Kinderman, age 92, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Oshkosh on April 4, 1928 the daughter of Carl and Elna (Hinz) Beduhn.On August 24, 1946 she married Ralph Kinderman, he preceded her in death in 2004. Char and Ralph shared the same birthday and birth year. Everyone compared Char to the energizer bunny, as she was full of energy up until her last year of life as she battled and beat cancer three times over 12 years.She proudly told everyone "I was never sick until I was 80." She loved going to her P.E.A.C.E. exercise group forming close bonds with the other cancer survivors in her group. Char was an early liberated woman working full time while raising three children. In the 1940s she worked for Buckstaff and Badger Lumber, then moving on to work for a local pallet business called Tellap, which eventually became Georgia Pacific. She was a proud working foreman, retiring in 1990 and never missed a day of work in 46 years. She was a sun goddess and loved to travel to Florida, Mexico, and Hawaii to get her beautiful tan. In her later years she had a passion for reading and politics. Her biggest accomplishment was her three children taking every opportunity to tell them "you are my life." She deeply loved her grandchildren encouraging them to be good and work hard. She loved her grand-dog Jeter who was by her side until the end. She is survived by her three children, James Kinderman, Terry (Kim) Kinderman, Lynn Thill; grandchildren, Jayme Kinderman, Kyle Thill, Taylor Thill, Nicholas Van; great-grandchild Marlo Patterson; loving sister, Donna Schettl; nieces, Ginger, Vickie, Roxy, Debbie, and Mikki; nephew, Mike; close first cousin Pearl Scheller and family; and special friend, Patty Waskawic.A very special thank you to her favorite caregivers from Heartland Home Health, Kristin and Ashley, who brightened up mom's day with every visit.A private family service will take place."Mother you're loved and appreciated, children do not realize. As children, we can't comprehend or fully realize. The meaning of a mother's love, how tender and how wise. Her patience and her guidance, her helpful caring ways. The special thoughtful things she does to brighten up the days. Years go by, before we know the depth of her concern, the love in her protectiveness - it takes so long to learn but as we grow, we understand, for we look back and see, through older eyes and wiser hearts, her love and loyalty. It's these and many other things that make her grow more dear, more admired and more appreciated with every passing year. You're a wonderful mother. You're a beautiful person. You listen with your heart. You're always giving. You deserve the best." MOM YOU ARE OUR LIFE.