Services
St. Mary's Site (Most Blessed Sacrament)
605 Merritt St.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish- St. Mary Site
605 Merritt Ave.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish- St. Mary Site
605 Merritt Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Schilcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte M. Schilcher


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte M. Schilcher Obituary
Oshkosh - Charlotte left this world peacefully, surrounded by a loving family, November 16, 2019. She was born in Danzig, Germany, January 26, 1935. The daughter of Walter and Marie Hilla. Life was not always easy during the war-torn years, but she was strong and determined to have a good life. Finishing high school, she started nursing school and soon after met a handsome American Army soldier named Norman. They married on October 11, 1956. Following Norman's deployment was a move to the United States.

Together they raised two daughters, Diana Ulrich (special friend Steve Rumlow) and Julie (Barry) Puhl. They were blessed with the love of three grandchildren, Ben (Manda) Puhl, Kris (Bridget) Ulrich and Jessica (Zach) Woolever and one beautiful, great granddaughter Charlotte Ulrich.

Charlotte was employed for many years as a receptionist at the Winnebago County Courthouse. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, playing solitaire on her laptop and going for rides in the country, especially in the fall. Mom was an amazing cook and welcomed hosting family gatherings.

Charlotte is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years, her children and grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish- St. Mary Site, 605 Merritt Ave. with Fr. Jerry Pastors as Celebrant. Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Mass.

She will live in the hearts of those who love her.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -