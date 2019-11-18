|
Oshkosh - Charlotte left this world peacefully, surrounded by a loving family, November 16, 2019. She was born in Danzig, Germany, January 26, 1935. The daughter of Walter and Marie Hilla. Life was not always easy during the war-torn years, but she was strong and determined to have a good life. Finishing high school, she started nursing school and soon after met a handsome American Army soldier named Norman. They married on October 11, 1956. Following Norman's deployment was a move to the United States.
Together they raised two daughters, Diana Ulrich (special friend Steve Rumlow) and Julie (Barry) Puhl. They were blessed with the love of three grandchildren, Ben (Manda) Puhl, Kris (Bridget) Ulrich and Jessica (Zach) Woolever and one beautiful, great granddaughter Charlotte Ulrich.
Charlotte was employed for many years as a receptionist at the Winnebago County Courthouse. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, playing solitaire on her laptop and going for rides in the country, especially in the fall. Mom was an amazing cook and welcomed hosting family gatherings.
Charlotte is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years, her children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish- St. Mary Site, 605 Merritt Ave. with Fr. Jerry Pastors as Celebrant. Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Mass.
She will live in the hearts of those who love her.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019