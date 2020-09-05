1/1
Charmaine "Char" Beck
Charmaine "Char" Beck

Oshkosh - Charmaine "Char" Beck, age 68, passed away on September 4, 2020 in her home in Oshkosh. She was born to James and Jane (Nimke) Erspamer. She loved to watch the hallmark channel and always enjoyed Little House on the Prairie, she loved spending time with family and friends. Being the matriarch of her family, she always looked out for them and was making sure everyone she knew was looked after. Her family will remember her for the kindness she showed everyone she knew and her loving and caring personality.

Charmaine is survived by her children, Ida (Scott) Krause, and Jeremy (Amanda) Beck; special niece, Shelby Resop; siblings, Cindy (John), Mary, Lisa, Linda, Marsha, Velvet, Jim, Jeff (Debbie), Mike, Danny, and Jerry; grandchildren, Grace, Nicholas, Taylor, Ashley, Isabella, Ezra; sister-in-laws, Sandy (Dale) and Vickie Beck; brother-in-law, Ron (Rita); as well as many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Beck; her parents, James and Jane Erspamer; sisters, Sue and Dawn; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Linda Beck; and brother-in-law, Roger Beck.

Services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park on September 19, 2020 at 1pm graveside. Masks are requested to be worn. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to A Peaceful Purpose, Inc. https://www.peacefulpurposeinc.com or American Lung Association.

Special thank you to all of the nurses and doctors at Michael D. Wachtel Cancer Center for the care and compassion that they have shown Charmaine and her family.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
