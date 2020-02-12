|
Chelle (Rachelle) Houle
Wabeno - Chelle (Rachelle) Houle of Wabeno, Wisconsin left this life surrounded by the love and support of her family on January 31, 2020 after a brief battle with Kidney Cancer. She was 55 years old. To know Chelle was to love her, and it would be wrong to say that Chelle lost her battle with cancer, because she never quit fighting. She maintained an unshakable positivity and strength until her very last breath. Throughout her life, Chelle had an unquestionable love and dedication to her family and many friends. Chelle most enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling with her husband, time with family and friends, as well as adventures with her daughters and granddaughter. Chelle was born on December 26, 1964, the daughter of the late Merlyn and Lucille Nelson of Oshkosh.
On April 19, 1986 she married the love of her life John Houle, and together they raised two beautiful daughters in Omro, WI. Following 29 years of dedicated service at Wal-Mart in Oshkosh, Chelle raised her middle finger and she and her husband moved to the northwoods of Wabeno to begin their retirement. There she enjoyed working as a Supervisor with Potawatomi Casino in Carter until her diagnosis in September of 2019. Chelle is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Nicole Houle, and Renee (Jeremy) Edson. She is further survived by her granddaughter, Adyssen, and soon-to-be granddaughter, Emilia; siblings, Cathryn (Bill) Tollard, Loriann Good, Merlyn (Pam) Nelson, Jr., Carol Nelson, parents-in-law Ken & Joan Houle; siblings-in-law: Ken (Heather) Houle, Kathy (John) Curtis, Joe (Sherry) Houle, Kevin (Rhonda) Houle, Brian (Dawn) Houle, Robert (Denise) Houle, Karen Tlachac, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Chelle is preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Lucille Nelson, sister, Renee Nelson, and brother, Wayne Nelson.The memory of her remarkable smile, humor, and spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, there will be two Benefits/Celebrations of her life, please see below for information.
Saturday, February 22, 2020 -12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.
Wabeno Town Hall
4473 N. Branch Street, Wabeno, WI 54566
Saturday, March 7, 2020 - 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
Tanner's Tap and Grill
207 W. Main Street, Omro, WI 54963
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at:
Prospera Credit Union
Chelle Houle Cancer Benefit
90 Wisconsin Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020