|
|
Cheryl "Cherie" L. Hartman
Oshkosh - Cherie L. Hartman, age 67, of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Cherie was born on August 16, 1951 in Oshkosh and was the eldest of three daughters born to Clyde and Elaine Schmude Hartman. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1969 and UW Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1976. On July 21, 1982, she married William Wittkowske at Lakeshore Golf Course. It was a fun day for both sides of the family. They lived and raised their two sons in Oshkosh.
Cherie loved her family and friends. She was an extremely compassionate and generous person. She was always willing to help anyone who needed help. Cherie was blessed with a granddaughter in March 2017. Charli was a special gift to her. Cherie spent a lot of hours with her enjoying music, reading books and playing. Cherie was so proud of Charli. The family dog Buddy became a very important part of Cherie's life. Buddy seemed to know how much he was needed by her and they spent a lot of time snuggled on the couch together.
Cherie's teaching career started at Reedsville High School. She had the opportunity to work with many gifted and talented students. She was proud of being their advisor for the school newspaper, which won the School Bell Award presented from the WEAC in 1978. In 1980 Cherie returned to Oshkosh and eventually became one of the pioneering teachers at Second Chance Program, which is an alternative educational program for students with social, behavioral or emotional struggles. Cherie found her niche there and loved her job. We believe she made a big difference in many of her students' lives. Cherie and her family were proud of her involvement in changing the Blood Borne Pathogen law to include teachers on the list of persons entitled to get informed if exposed while working. The law was the first of its kind in the country to specifically list school district employees in the same class as first responders.
Cherie was passionate about politics and human rights and was known to stand up for the underdog. Her intelligence, sarcasm and wit will be missed by many. Her passing is going to leave a large void in many people's lives.
Cherie is survived by her husband Bill, her sons, Seth Wittkowske, Aaron Wittkowske, and granddaughter Charlotte (Charli) Wittkowske; her mother Elaine; two sisters, Steph (Clark) Nipko, Michele (Matt) Meszaros; sisters-in law Mary Beder, Lois Wittkoske; brothers-in-law Carl (Cindy) Wittkowske, Gene Wittkowske; her nieces and nephews that she was so fond of; three special aunts and uncles; many cousins; and a close group of special friends.
Cherie was preceded in death by her father (2018).
A celebration of life will be held on May 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr., Oshkosh. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of celebration.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019