Christina Thomas
Oshkosh - Christina D. Thomas, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born in Panama City, FL on January 21, 1986 the daughter of William and Denise (Miner) King. On April 21, 2018 she married Troy Thomas at Most Blessed Sacrament in Oshkosh. Christina graduated from Oshkosh West in 2004 and went on to Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh, graduating with a business management degree. As a patient care coordinator, she helped many people at Valley Eye Associates. Christina loved to enjoy life with her family and friends, which included the occasional adventures in ATVing and ziplining. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her children. They were her life.
Christina is survived by her husband, Troy; parents: Denise and William King; daughters: Natalie Stadler and Brinley Thomas; sisters: Stacey King and Jasmine King; grandmother, Barbara Miner; step-mother, Kay Kawai; step-brother, David Kawai; and numerous others including: loving aunts, uncles, close cousins, and many good friends.
There will be a celebration of Christina's life at a later date. Details may be obtained at www.seefeldfuneral.com when they are available.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020