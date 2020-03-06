Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Thomas


1986 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Thomas Obituary
Christina Thomas

Oshkosh - Christina D. Thomas, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born in Panama City, FL on January 21, 1986 the daughter of William and Denise (Miner) King. On April 21, 2018 she married Troy Thomas at Most Blessed Sacrament in Oshkosh. Christina graduated from Oshkosh West in 2004 and went on to Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh, graduating with a business management degree. As a patient care coordinator, she helped many people at Valley Eye Associates. Christina loved to enjoy life with her family and friends, which included the occasional adventures in ATVing and ziplining. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her children. They were her life.

Christina is survived by her husband, Troy; parents: Denise and William King; daughters: Natalie Stadler and Brinley Thomas; sisters: Stacey King and Jasmine King; grandmother, Barbara Miner; step-mother, Kay Kawai; step-brother, David Kawai; and numerous others including: loving aunts, uncles, close cousins, and many good friends.

There will be a celebration of Christina's life at a later date. Details may be obtained at www.seefeldfuneral.com when they are available.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -