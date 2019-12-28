|
|
Christine Glidden
Oshkosh - Christine Ann Glidden, age 79, of Oshkosh, died on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born in Oshkosh on May 14, 1940 the daughter of the late Claude and Dorothy Verweihl Glidden.
Chris is survived by one son, Bill (Debbie) Rost, of Oshkosh, three grandsons; Alex Rost, Andrew Rost, Mike (Sarah) Rost, and one great-granddaughter; Lynn Rost, all of Oshkosh, three sisters; Dorothy Glidden, Oshkosh, Claudia (Skip) Coates, Oshkosh, and Nancy (Bob) Albright, Winneconne. Chris is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by one daughter; Natty Weber.
funeral services for Chris will be held on Thursday January 2, at 11:00 AM in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) with Jim Stadler celebrating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019